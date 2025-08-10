Jagan only pretends love for Pulivendula: Kolusu

KADAPA: Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy has alleged that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy showed only ‘pretentious love’ for the people of Pulivendula, and deceived them in the name of development without delivering any real progress.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, along with District Incharge Minister S Savitha, and Anantapur district TDP leader Sambasivudu, Kolusu said there is a misconception that the TDP has no support in Pulivendula.

“During my tour of several villages with local leaders, I have seen warm reception everywhere, and strong public backing for the TDP,” he said. He expressed confidence that TDP candidate Mareddy Latha Reddy will win the ZPTC byelection. He criticised Jagan, claiming that he could not even do justice to his own constituency, failed to meet even basic needs, and was limited to symbolic acts like pressing inauguration buttons instead of working for the region’s growth.

He also alleged that YSRCP leaders had been harassing those who defected to the TDP by building walls across approach roads to their fields, blocking access, and forcing debts on them. “No matter how many obstacles are created, once the people decide to vote, no one can stop them,” he asserted.

The I&PR Minister noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, with the support of the Centre, the State is moving towards rapid development.