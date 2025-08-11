All set for Pulivendula, Vontimitta bypolls

KADAPA: District Collector Sridhar Cherukuri has announced that all necessary arrangements are in place for the ZPTC byelections to Pulivendula Rural and Vontimitta mandals scheduled for August 12.

Addressing a joint press conference with District SP EG Ashok Kumar on Sunday, he said polling will take place from 7 am to 5 pm using ballot papers as per the State Election Commission’s directions.

The Collector informed that the first-phase randomisation of polling staff is complete, and two training sessions have been held. Polling materials will be dispatched to the centres from distribution hubs. Non-locals involved in campaigning must leave the area, or cases will be booked under the Model Code of Conduct, he said.

Voter slips have been distributed to around 95% of voters in Pulivendula, and 96% in Vontimitta, with the rest to be delivered by Monday. The Election Commission has identified critical polling stations in both the mandals, where webcasting and CCTV surveillance will be in place. Micro-observers will be deployed at booths without webcasting facilities.

Arrangements for drinking water, medical aid, public transport, and help desks have been made at all polling stations.

On August 11, polling material will be delivered to both the constituencies. After polling, ballot boxes will be transported to strong rooms, and counting will be held on August 14.

Ashok Kumar assured that tight security measures are in place, with check posts, APSP battalions, mobile surveillance vehicles, drones, and cluster-based policing. Trouble-makers and individuals with a criminal history have been bound over. He warned that any attempt to disrupt the polling will be dealt with strictly.

The campaign for the ZPTC byelections to Pulivendula and Vontimitta mandals concluded at 5 pm on Sunday, with both the ruling TDP and the opposition YSRCP waging intense battles. The week-long campaign saw extensive door-to-door canvassing by ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and senior leaders from both the parties.

In Pulivendula, TDP’s M Latha Reddy faces off against YSRCP’s Tummala Hemant Reddy, Congress’s Shiva Kalyan Reddy, and others. In Vontimitta, TDP’s Muddu Krishna Reddy contests against YSRCP’s Iragamreddy Subbareddy, Congress’ Vijay Bhaskar, and nine independent candidates. The main battle in both the constituencies is between the TDP and the YSRCP.

Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen assured that the elections will be conducted in a fair and orderly manner, with robust security measures in place.