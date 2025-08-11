APSSDC to host Job Mela tomorrow

GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) will conduct a Mega Job Mela on August 12 at Sadineni Chowdaraiah College, Kotappakonda Road, Maddirala, Chilakaluripet. The recruitment drive will run from 9 am to 4 pm and is open to unemployed youth from the region.

District Skill Development Officer E Tammazhi Rao and Chilakaluripet MLA Prathipati Pullarao said on Sunday that around 22 companies from various sectors will participate, including Flask Tech Mahendra, V-Change Solutions, Techno Task Business Solutions, Apex Solutions, Acrosoft Solutions, and Ramachandra Brothers. Depending on qualifications, selected candidates can earn salaries ranging from Rs 12,000 to Rs 40,000 per month.

Eligible candidates aged between 18 and 40 years, with qualifications from SSC to PG level, can attend the interviews directly. Candidates may register at https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in or complete registration on-site on the day of the event. For more details, contact J Suresh (9100566581) or M Veeranjaneyulu (9160200652)