CM Chandrababu Naidu conspiring to hijack ZPTC bypolls: Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is an undemocratic and anarchic figure who, instead of winning people’s affection through genuine work, resorts to conspiracies, attacks, atrocities, lies, cheating, and backstabbing to seize power.

“This is once again being proven before our eyes. In the Pulivendula and Vontimitta ZPTC by-elections, he is undermining democracy through shameless politics, misusing his authority to prevent free and fair polls. Together with certain officials, TDP’s anarchic gangs, and police officers who support them, he is conspiring to hijack the election,” Jagan posted on ‘X’ on Sunday.

“On the polling day, TDP plans to suppress voter turnout and hide its attacks, atrocities, and booth capturing by controlling media coverage. Gangs are prepared to destroy live broadcast vehicles to stop the truth from reaching the public. In truth, one should feel ashamed to even call these democratic elections. Still, I have faith in God and in people. Ultimately, dharma will prevail,” he said.