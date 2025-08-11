Coalition government committed to welfare of farmers, asserts Minister Dola

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Sunday said the coalition government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is committed to farmers’ welfare, supporting them from seed to sale and ensuring payment within 24 hours of procurement.

The Minister, along with AP Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Satyanarayana (Satya), attended as the chief guests for the Annadata Sukhibhava–Kritagnatalu (Thanksgiving) programme, which included a tractor rally in Kamepalli village of Jarugumalli mandal in the Kondapi Assembly segment.

Dola said the PM Kisan–Annadata Sukhibhava scheme exemplifies the coalition government’s commitment to farmers. Criticising the YSRCP regime, he alleged that YSRCP YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had crippled the agricultural sector during his five-year rule, resulting in farmer suicides.

“In contrast, our government prioritises farmers’ well-being. Unlike the previous government, which used farmers’ passbooks for publicity by printing photographs of the former CM, we are issuing new passbooks bearing only the government’s official emblem,” he said.