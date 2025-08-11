Cordon and search operation in Palnadu to curb crime

GUNTUR: In a bid to maintain law and order and curb criminal activities, Palnadu District Police conducted a large-scale Cordon and Search operation at Lakkarajugarlapadu village under Sattenapalli Rural Police Station limits on Sunday.

District SP Kanchi Srinivasarao, said the drive aimed to identify anti-social elements, habitual offenders, and troublemakers, assuring villagers of the police’s commitment to their safety under the message “We are here for the people.” Acting on his instructions, Sattenapalli Sub-Divisional Police Officer M Hanumantharao led the operation to prevent untoward incidents, particularly ahead of the Vinayaka Chavithi festival.

Police carried out extensive checks of houses, shops, cattle sheds, and storage areas. Special surveillance was placed on rowdy-sheeters, old case suspects, and known troublemakers. The operation resulted in the seizure of 37 two-wheelers without valid documents, three autorickshaws, one knife, one barise, and three axes.

Officers also conducted foot patrols, held meetings with villagers to raise awareness, and warned against illegal liquor activities.

Students were advised to stay away from bad habits, and old offenders were urged to reform and avoid past criminal conduct.