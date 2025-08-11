Eluru police’s 'Kindness Wall' wins people’s praise

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to support the underprivileged through community generosity, Eluru district SP Kommi Pratap Siva Kishore has launched the ‘Kindness Wall’, where people can donate items they no longer need and others can freely take what they require.

An initiative by the Eluru district police, the Kindness Wall encourages donations of clothes, blankets, shoes, books, toys and other usable items in good condition for the homeless and destitute.

Speaking to TNIE, SP Pratap Siva Kishore said the project serves as a bridge between donors and those in need. “This wall is open to everyone for donating and accepting items. We expect the public to respond positively and share unused goods with those who need them most,” he said.

The Kindness Wall is located at the police-operated fuel station in Ammeenapeta, offering a convenient, visible spot for contributions and collections.