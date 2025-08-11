Expedite road construction in tribal areas: Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, and Forest and Environment) K Pawan Kalyan has directed officials to accelerate the construction of roads under the ‘Adavi Thalli Bata’ initiative. The project aims to provide road connectivity to 625 tribal habitations, many of which have remained inaccessible since Independence.

At a review meeting, the officials informed the Deputy Chief Minister that currently, 186 road works are underway, with 20 more in the tender stage undergoing technical evaluation. Of the 128 proposed roads in reserved forest area, forest clearance has been secured for 98, marking significant progress despite natural and logistical challenges.

The initiative is being implemented in two phases at a cost of Rs 1,005 crore, supported by the PM Jan Man Scheme, MGNREGS, and sub-plan funds.

The officials mentioned that construction teams are facing difficulties such as rocky terrain, steep slopes, and monsoon disruptions, which demand careful planning and execution of road works.

During the teleconference on Sunday with the Principal Secretary, Commissioner, and engineering officials from the Panchayat Raj Department, Pawan Kalyan emphasised the importance of continuous monitoring. He instructed the officials to conduct biweekly reviews, and submit progress reports to ensure timely execution of road works.

“We are building roads in areas that have never had connectivity before. With so many resources at hand, special focus must be placed on Adavi Thalli Bata. Challenges must be overcome with proper planning. I will personally review pending forest clearance cases to ensure speedy execution of road works,” Pawan Kalyan said.

He also stressed the need to inform local residents about the project’s objectives and benefits, reinforcing the government’s commitment to inclusive development.