Jurassic era fossil wood donated to AU Museum

VISAKHAPATNAM: A petrified fossil wood specimen, believed to date back approximately 160 million years, has been donated to the Botany Department Museum at Andhra University. The fossil was handed over by former Chief Conservator of Forests Ampili Bharat Kumar.

According to Battula Janaki Ram, Regional Coordinator of the Andhra Pradesh Biodiversity Board, the specimen was collected from the stream bank of the Yamanapalli (Vemanpalli) region in Mancherial district, Telangana in 1987.

Faculty members of the Department of Botany, including Head of the Department Prof D Sandhya Deepika, Prof PK Ratna Kumar, Prof SB Padal, Dr P Balarama Swamy Yadav, Dr Dora, and museum curator Dr J Prakasa Rao, formally received the fossil, and deposited it in the museum’s collection.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Sandhya noted that the fossil likely dates back to the Jurassic period, often referred to as the ‘Age of Dinosaurs’. She added that further scientific studies are necessary to confirm its precise age and classification.

She further expressed that the fossil is expected to support ongoing academic research, and contribute to educational exhibits within the university.