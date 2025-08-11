Kadapa police arrest most wanted red sanders smuggler

KADAPA: Kadapa district police have arrested six accused, including the notorious most-wanted smuggler Iragampalli Nagadastagiri Reddy, seizing 52 red sanders logs weighing one tonne, two cars, and a motorcycle. Disclosing the details to the media on Sunday, District SP E.G. Ashok Kumar said the arrests were made during surprise raids in the Lankamala forest region.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team led by Mydukur DSP Rajendra Prasad and comprising Red Sanders Task Force CI C. Shankar Reddy, Mydukur Rural CI J. Shiva Shankar, Chapadu SI Chinna Peddayya, Task Force SI Raj Kumar, and their staff conducted vehicle checks near the road leading to Chinnavaradayapalle village in Chapadu mandal on the Proddatur-Annavaram road.

During the operation, police intercepted two cars transporting freshly cut red sanders logs from the forest. The smugglers attempted to flee but were caught after a brief chase.

Those arrested include Mudirreddy Rama Mohan Reddy, Ummanaboyina Krishnayya, Kayali Srinivasulu, Bandreddy Obul Reddy, and S Balagangireddy, along with Nagadastagiri Reddy.