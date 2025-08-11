Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar rushes elderly man to hospital after road accident

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communication, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar demonstrated his compassion and humanitarian spirit on Sunday when he personally intervened to save an accident victim’s life.

While returning from his Tenali constituency tour via Revendrapadu in Duggirala mandal, he noticed an elderly man lying unconscious by the roadside. Stopping his convoy, he rushed to the spot and learned from locals that the victim, identified as Vella Venkateswara Rao of Chinna Vadlapudi, had been hit by a lorry while riding his moped. The collision had severely injured his arm and caused multiple wounds.

Acting swiftly, Pemmasani dressed the man’s bleeding arm to prevent further blood loss, then helped him into a convoy vehicle and ensured he was transported immediately to hospital for treatment.

The Minister urged the public to remain vigilant while travelling, especially on national highways and near heavy vehicles. He advised that in case of road accidents, locals should respond quickly by shifting victims to nearby hospitals or alerting authorities, as timely action could save lives.