Navy to commission two stealth frigates in Vishakapatnam on August 26

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Navy will commission two advanced stealth frigates, Udaygiri (F35) and Himgiri (F34), in Visakhapatnam on August 26. This will be the first time that two major surface combatants from two different Indian shipyards are commissioned simultaneously.

Udaygiri, the second ship of the Project 17A stealth frigates, has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai. Himgiri is the first P17A frigate built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. The commissioning marks Udaygiri as the 100th ship designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau.

The P17A frigates displace about 6,700 tonnes, making them slightly larger than their predecessor Shivalik-class frigates. They feature an improved hull design to reduce radar cross section, and are equipped with Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion systems, using diesel engines and gas turbines, controlled through an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS).

Their armament includes supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, a 76 mm medium-range gun, close-in weapon systems of 30 mm and 12.7 mm calibre, as well as anti-submarine and underwater weapons.

The ships have been built with contributions from over 200 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), supporting approximately 4,000 direct and 10,000 indirect jobs.

The commissioning follows the induction of several indigenous platforms in 2025, including destroyer INS Surat, frigate INS Nilgiri, submarine INS Vaghsheer, ASW Shallow Water Craft INS Arnala, and diving support vessel INS Nistar. Both Udaygiri and Himgiri have completed sea trials validating their hull, machinery, and combat systems.

The commissioning ceremony will be held at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam.