Prompt medical response helps mother deliver baby in ambulance in Andhra Pradesh's Palakonda

SRIKAKULAM: A pregnant woman gave birth to a baby boy inside an 108 medical ambulance at Akkirajupeta village in Palakonda mandal on Sunday.

According to locals, the woman, Nimmala Kumari, experienced severe labour pains, prompting her husband, Prasad, to alert medical staff. They immediately requested an 108 ambulance from Palakonda.

While en route, her condition worsened. The medical staff quickly contacted local women health workers, who made arrangements inside the vehicle. With their help, Kumari delivered a healthy male infant in the ambulance. Both mother and child were later shifted to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at M Singupuram.