Srisailam temple witnesses heavy weekend rush

KURNOOL: Srisailam temple town witnessed a rush of devotees over the long weekend, which coincided with Varalakshmi Vratam on Friday, followed by the second Saturday and Sunday, and the auspicious Sravana Masam.

Temple authorities said that over two lakh devotees had darshan of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and Ammavaru in the past 48 hours, with the figure expected to reach three lakh by Monday. On Sunday, streets, queue lines, and the premises of Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple were packed with pilgrims from across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states. General darshan took around five to six hours, while special darshan took three to four hours. Several VIPs and their families also offered prayers. Executive Officer (EO) M Srinivasa Rao said elaborate arrangements were in place to provide accommodation, drinking water, and free Anna Prasadam. “We ensured all facilities are in place and that no pilgrim faces inconvenience. Even the guidelines for drinking water and food distribution were strictly followed,” he stated. Despite preparations, temple staff faced challenges in managing the crowds, but special teams of officials were deployed to maintain smooth operations.

Meanwhile, the Srisailam dam area also attracted huge crowds, leading to heavy traffic congestion. Sunnipenta Police deployed drones for real-time monitoring.