Amit Shah assures FCRA renewal for Rural Development Trust

ANANTAPUR : Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured a delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders from Anantapur that their plea to restore the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of the Rural Development Trust (RDT) will be considered positively, with a decision expected within a week.

The TDP group, led by Union Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, met Shah at his Parliament office on Monday to urge immediate action to revive RDT’s ability to collect foreign donations, which is critical for its 55-year legacy of serving the poor in Anantapur.

The delegation highlighted RDT’s non-partisan efforts in alleviating poverty across caste and religious lines in one of India’s most economically disadvantaged regions.

They highlighted that FCRA restrictions have disrupted RDT’s operations since 2021, despite a renewal application submitted three months ago.

Restoration of RDT’s funding to benefit poor

The leaders, including MPs Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Sana Satish Babu, BK Parthasarathy, Ambika Lakshmi Narayana, and MLAs Kalava Srinivasulu, Paritala Sunitha, Amilineni Surendrababu, Daggubati Prasad, and MS Raju, stressed RDT’s vital role in delivering healthcare, education, and sustainable development in remote areas of Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

The delegation urged Shah to expedite a favorable review, free from political influence, to bolster voluntary organizations like RDT. Shah’s assurance offers hope for the restoration of RDT’s funding, ensuring continued support for underprivileged communities.