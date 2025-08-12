Andhra Pradesh government will roll out new film policy soon: Minister Kandula Durgesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will soon unveil a comprehensive new film policy aimed at strengthening the Telugu film industry, Cinematography, Tourism and Culture Minister Kandula Durgesh announced on Monday.

During a meeting with film producers at the Secretariat on Monday, Durgesh assured the government’s commitment to creating a favourable environment for film production and post-production. Producers submitted a detailed representation outlining industry challenges and requested a meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to discuss sector-wide development involving 24 crafts.Durgesh assured that he would arrange a meeting with the CM and Deputy CM in the first or second week of September.

He also promised government support for constructing studios, dubbing theatres, re-recording facilities, and other infrastructure. On the Nandi Awards, Durgesh revealed that the Chief Minister has decided to revive both the Nandi Awards and Nandi Drama Festival this year, with Pawan Kalyan’s inputs.

Acknowledging differing views on whether to hold the awards jointly with Telangana or separately, Durgesh said the matter would be placed before the CM and Deputy CM. The discussions also covered criteria for government assistance to films based on production budgets, with assurances of a suitable policy soon.