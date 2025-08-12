Andhra Pradesh: Group of Ministers to meet on district reorganisation tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has scheduled the Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on August 13 to look into proposed changes to names and boundaries of districts, mandals and villages. The meeting will take place at the Conference Hall on the first floor of Second Block, Velagapudi Secretariat, at 11 am, according to Minister for Revenue Anagani Satya Prasad. This will be the GoM’s first meeting to deliberate on the issue.

The GoM was constituted to review and recommend solutions to issues arising from the previous YSRCP government’s disorganised district reorganisation. The earlier restructuring, conducted without clear guidelines, has caused significant inconvenience to people, particularly in accessing the district headquarters.

Additionally, controversies have emerged over the naming of newly formed districts, prompting widespread demands from the public for revision of names and boundaries.

The Revenue Minister has invited the people and public representatives to submit their suggestions or petitions regarding changes to the GoM.