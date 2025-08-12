Andhra Pradesh High Court upholds polling centre changes

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday refused to intervene in multiple petitions related to the Pulivendula Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) by-elections in YSR Kadapa district, dismissing challenges to polling center changes and other electoral issues. Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad rejected petitions filed by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, noting that the election process had already commenced and 97% of voters were informed about the new centers via voter slips.
In the first case, YSRCP leaders Tummala Hemanth Reddy and others contested the relocation of polling centers from Erraballi and Nalagondavaripalli villages to Nallapureddipalli, alleging violations of State Election Commission (SEC) guidelines, including lack of newspaper notifications and an increased distance from 2 km to 4 km.
Senior advocate P. Veera Reddy and others argued on behalf of the petitioners. The SEC’s counsel countered that guidelines were followed, with details displayed at ZPTC and MPTC offices, though no newspaper ads were published.
Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, representing the state government, stated that the relocation process began on July 11 with a draft notification inviting objections, followed by a final one. He emphasized that voter slips compensated for any lapses, and judicial interference post-process initiation was unwarranted.
Justice Prasad criticized the SEC for not adhering to its circular on newspaper publications, but ruled that voter slip distribution addressed the shortfall. He dismissed the petitions, declining intervention. In a related ruling, a Division Bench upheld a single judge’s directives for conducting the elections smoothly, freely, and impartially, ensuring no disruptions to law and order.
Two petitions withdrawn as HC refuses intervention
YSRCP leaders had sought neutral observers, CCTV recording of the process, permission for polling agents during ballot transport and strong room storage, and restraint on arresting opposition leaders. The single judge had instructed the SEC, the district collector, and the police to take necessary measures.
Challenging this, YSRCP filed an appeal, with senior advocate S. Sriram arguing that requests for observers and CCTV were rejected. The Bench clarified that the single judge’ s orders were appropriate and noted the SEC’s compliance with the petition, resolving the appeal.
Additionally, two petitions were withdrawn after the court refused intervention. One by YSRCP leader Hemanth Reddy sought police protection for polling agents; Justice Prasad stated that with the SEC and police following norms, orders could create complications. The other challenged independent candidate Mareddy Bharat Reddy’s disqualification for allegedly campaigning for TDP candidate M Latha Reddy.
Senior advocate B Adinarayana Rao, representing Bharat Reddy, argued that no law prohibits campaigning for another party and suggested an election petition for violations.