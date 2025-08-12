Andhra Pradesh High Court upholds polling centre changes

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday refused to intervene in multiple petitions related to the Pulivendula Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) by-elections in YSR Kadapa district, dismissing challenges to polling center changes and other electoral issues. Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad rejected petitions filed by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, noting that the election process had already commenced and 97% of voters were informed about the new centers via voter slips.

In the first case, YSRCP leaders Tummala Hemanth Reddy and others contested the relocation of polling centers from Erraballi and Nalagondavaripalli villages to Nallapureddipalli, alleging violations of State Election Commission (SEC) guidelines, including lack of newspaper notifications and an increased distance from 2 km to 4 km.

Senior advocate P. Veera Reddy and others argued on behalf of the petitioners. The SEC’s counsel countered that guidelines were followed, with details displayed at ZPTC and MPTC offices, though no newspaper ads were published.

Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, representing the state government, stated that the relocation process began on July 11 with a draft notification inviting objections, followed by a final one. He emphasized that voter slips compensated for any lapses, and judicial interference post-process initiation was unwarranted.

Justice Prasad criticized the SEC for not adhering to its circular on newspaper publications, but ruled that voter slip distribution addressed the shortfall. He dismissed the petitions, declining intervention. In a related ruling, a Division Bench upheld a single judge’s directives for conducting the elections smoothly, freely, and impartially, ensuring no disruptions to law and order.