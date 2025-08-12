Fertiliser shortage fear sparks panic buying in NTR and Krishna

VIJAYAWADA: Fearing no further supply and an alleged shortage of fertilisers in the erstwhile Krishna District, farmers are queuing up at the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and private shops to purchase Urea and diammonium phosphate (DAP), resorting to panic buying. Although the government is supplying urea and DAP, the panic buying has triggered tensions in villages and at PACS outlets.

Long queues have been witnessed, with many farmers waiting for hours. Some arrived at PACS early in the morning to secure a bag of urea. “I have been in the queue for the past four hours to get one bag of urea, but our Konkepudi PACS just received only 220 bags, while there are 300 members in the line. I request the government to enhance the urea supply to PACS to help farmers,” K Raghuramayya, a farmer of Pedana mandal, said.

Urea, priced at Rs 266 for a 45 kg bag, contains over 46% nitrogen, which boosts paddy plant growth and yields. DAP, priced at Rs 1,350 for a 50 kg bag, is valued for promoting healthy root development and overall plant growth. Farmers are increasingly using both fertilisers, leading to a rapid rise in demand and occasional shortages at local outlets.

To meet demand, district administrations in NTR and Krishna have submitted indents to the government for various fertilisers. Krishna Agriculture Joint Director Manohara Rao said supply is being made as per demand. “Farmers are overusing urea, so shortages are likely in some areas. There is still plenty of fertiliser available,” he said.