Mayor lays stone for Rs 54 lakh project, GMC cracks whip on encroachments

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has intensified efforts to improve civic infrastructure while warning against illegal encroachments on roads and drains. Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra, along with Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi, on Monday laid the foundation stone for CC drain construction in 3rd Line, Cobaldpet, 34th Division, as part of Rs 54 lakh worth of development works in the constituency.

The Mayor said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was steering the State back on track after the setbacks of the past five years and that action plans were ready to implement development works in all wards without bias.

The MLA noted that work on roads and drains in suburban areas was being prioritised to address drinking water and sanitation concerns.

Meanwhile, GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu issued a final warning to those encroaching on roads and drains, urging them to remove the structures voluntarily by August 15.

He said such encroachments cause severe traffic congestion, obstruct desilting operations, and block drainage-leading to flooding of roads and low-lying residential areas during rains. He said that from August 16, special municipal teams will remove the encroachments, and any resulting losses will be the violators responsibility.