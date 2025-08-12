Minister Dola distributes Rs 27.7 lakh aid to 36 needy in Kondapi constituency

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister and Kondapi MLA Dola Sree Bala Veeranajaneya Swamy on Monday distributed Rs 27.73 lakh worth of Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) assistance to 36 beneficiaries in Kondapi constituency. The programme was held at his Thurpu Naidupalem camp office.

Dola said that despite financial troubles, CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s government was prioritising the welfare and health of poor citizens. He cited the CMRF support to the ailing as evidence of the government’s commitment.

The Minister said that despite repaying interest on huge debts left by the previous regime, Chief Minister prioritises medical aid through CMRF funds, sanctioning Rs 4.67 crore for Kondapi in the last year.

The government is strengthening public healthcare by appointing staff, upgrading infrastructure, and implementing the STEMI project for emergency heart surgeries with STEMI India. It is also increasing hospital deliveries and digitising patient records with Bill Gates Foundation support, aiming to get “Arogya AP” soon.