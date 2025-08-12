Nabard, APGB sign MoU with Aqua Exchange

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step towards revolutionising aquaculture financing, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Andhra Pradesh Grameen Bank (APGB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aqua Exchange Agritech Private Limited.

The agreement signed in Vijayawada on Monday, introduces a pioneering loan model for shrimp farmers, integrating Internet of Things (IoT) as part of a pilot project.

The event was attended by NABARD Deputy Managing Director AK Sood, NABARD Andhra Pradesh Regional Office Chief General Manager MR Gopal, NABARD Head Office CGMs Manikumar and AV Bhavani Shankar, APGB Chairman Pramod Kumar Reddy, Union Bank of India General Manager Renu Nair, and Aqua Exchange CEO Pawan Krishna Kosaraju.

This partnership aims to bring shrimp farmers into the formal credit system by offering low-interest loans, reducing reliance on informal lending. By leveraging IoT devices, the initiative enables real-time monitoring of water quality, feed usage, and disease control, enhancing productivity, minimising risks, and promoting sustainable aquaculture practices.