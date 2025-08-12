‘P4 focused on long term benefits, not immediate politics’: Foundation Vice Chairman

VIJAYAWADA: With criticism emerging from various quarters about the forceful adoption of ‘Bangaru Kutumbams’ by ‘Margadarshis’ (mentors) under the P4 program, Swarna Andhra P4 Foundation Vice Chairman C. Kutumba Rao clarified that P4 is a strategic, people-centric movement launched with the sole objective of improving lives across Andhra Pradesh.

“It is a mission for the people, by the people, and to the people - cutting across political lines, communities, regions, or economic status. The program is built on participation, not politics,” Rao said in a release issued on Monday. He stated that the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) initiative aims to enhance people’s participation for the progress and prosperity of Andhra Pradesh.

CM Naidu is fully aware that P4 may not bring immediate political dividends, yet he has chosen to lead this initiative with full commitment because the well-being of the people comes first, not politics.

The program demands significant effort, coordination, and energy, but its focus remains clear: to create a platform where citizens, businesses, NRIs come together in service of society.