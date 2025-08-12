Prime Minister vows to continue support for Andhra Pradesh’s growth

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of TDP MPs, led by Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, and Union Minister of State for Rural Development Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, and represented the issues pertaining to Andhra Pradesh.

After the adjournment of both the Houses of Parliament, the TDP MPs met the PM. Thanking Modi for attending the International Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam, and also for the cooperation being extended by the Centre to Andhra Pradesh, the TDP MPs sought more support to the State.

Highlighting the issues of Andhra Pradesh, the TDP MPs informed the PM that the increased US tariffs will severely impact the aqua, chilli and other products being exported from the State.

It is learnt that the Prime Minister patted Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu for his innovative approach.

Emerging out of the meeting, the TDP MPs said the PM assured to continue the Central support to the State, and also lauded the achievements of AP under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.