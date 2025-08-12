Stree Shakti is likely to cause Rs 2,000 crore loss to RTC per year

VIJAYAWADA: The state-run Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is expected to suffer a revenue loss of over Rs 2,000 crore in ticket revenue if the ‘Free Bus Travel’ scheme for women under the Stree Shakti Scheme is implemented.

According to APSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director (VC & MD) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, the corporation is set to incur an estimated annual loss of Rs 2,000 crore, or Rs 165 crore per month. However, the State government has agreed to reimburse the lost revenue to the corporation based on zero-fare ticket claims.

The State government has issued directives to implement the Free Bus Travel scheme for women under the Stree Shakti Scheme starting from August 15. The scheme was promised by the TDP during the elections last year. According to the order issued by Principal Secretary (Transport) Kantilal Dande, the scheme will be implemented in five categories across the state, and beneficiaries can avail free bus travel by displaying identity cards.

Speaking to TNIE, Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the scheme is being implemented as promised by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the elections. Women will be allowed to travel for free in five bus services, including Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, city buses, Express, and Metro Express services, across the state from August 15.

Rao explained that a group of ministers committee has formulated the scheme after observing similar schemes implemented in other states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Delhi. “There are no hidden regulations in the scheme,” he said. “As CM Naidu promised, women can travel for free across the state in all five bus products or services mentioned in the directives.”

The scheme will be implemented in 8,458 buses of five bus categories, which account for 74% of the fleet. Training programs have been conducted for conductors and bus drivers on ticketing patterns. All girls, women, and transgenders with domicile status in Andhra Pradesh, subject to the production of valid identity proof, are beneficiaries of the scheme.