Andhra Pradesh gets no funds for development of wildlife habitat for five years

In 2020-21, Rs 880.60 lakh was allocated for Project Tiger, of which Rs 266.51 lakh was released, and Rs 198 lakh was allocated for Project Elephant, of which Rs 77.28 lakh was released. In 2021-22, allocations for Project Tiger and Project Elephant were Rs 455.32 lakh and Rs 87.13 lakh respectively, with Rs 292.11 lakh and Rs 20.55 lakh released. No funds were allocated or released for either project in 2022-23.

From 2023-24, Project Tiger and Project Elephant were merged into a single scheme as Project Tiger & Elephant (PT&E). That year, Rs 507.72 lakh was allocated, with Rs 135.56 lakh released for tiger conservation and Rs 13.86 lakh for elephant conservation.

In 2024-25, allocations increased to Rs 1,422.53 lakh, with Rs 350.70 lakh and Rs 14.43 lakh released for tigers and elephants respectively.

The Union Ministry stated that the ‘Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats’ scheme provides financial assistance on a cost-sharing basis to states and Union Territories for wildlife and habitat conservation, management, and protection.

It further noted that the scheme supports activities such as anti-poaching measures, protection infrastructure, habitat improvement, eco-development, human-wildlife conflict management, and capacity building.