Andhra Pradesh governor launches climate plan, Amaravati plastic-free drive

GUNTUR: Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday launched the Andhra Pradesh Climate Action Plan and the Amaravati Plastic Free City Campaign, aiming to make Amaravati the country’s first single-use plastic-free capital.

The Governor, who also serves as president of the Indian Red Cross Society (AP State Branch), called for a united stand against single-use plastics and urged citizens to turn commitment into action for a cleaner, greener State.

He announced that one lakh Youth Red Cross volunteers will reach 10 lakh families across Andhra Pradesh to spread awareness about environmental protection and practical steps to reduce plastic use. Guntur has been chosen as the pilot project site by the International Committee of the Red Cross, Geneva.

Nazeer said Amaravati’s success could serve as a national model for other capitals and major cities. Calling single-use plastics “a ticking time bomb for the planet,” he appealed to students, youth, and community organisations to lead awareness campaigns, promote eco-friendly alternatives, and ensure responsible waste disposal.

He commended the Guntur District Branch of the Indian Red Cross Society and P Ramachandra Raju for their initiative and meticulous planning, lauding the involvement of schools, corporates, and students. About 50,000 students from 500 schools in Guntur are participating in the mission.

He urged Vice-Chancellors of all universities to form Red Cross Climate Action Groups in every college and design environment-friendly programmes. The Governor inaugurated a Statewide awareness campaign, directing Red Cross district units to intensify activities.