AP’s first GoM meet to take up district reorganisation amid surge in public demands

VIJAYAWADA: As Andhra Pradesh prepares for the first Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on August 13 to discuss proposed changes to district names, boundaries, mandals and villages, a wave of proposals, objections, and public demands is sweeping the State.
The TDP-led NDA government formed a seven-member GoM to address issues from the previous YSRCP regime’s disorganised district reorganisation, which caused significant inconvenience, such as long travel distance to district headquarters and controversies over naming the districts.
Social media is abuzz with unconfirmed reports of expanding to 32 districts, each with 4-5 Assembly segments, and restructuring mandals, though officials state no concrete data is available yet, with clarity expected only after multiple GoM sessions. Across regions, demands for new districts are gaining momentum to enhance regional growth.
In Tirupati, people push for renaming the district as Sri Balaji District, a long-standing demand, and for creating Madanapalle district with Punganur (Chittoor) and Piler, Madanapalle, Thamballapalle (Annamayya), backed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s election promise.
Nellore sees calls for separate districts in Gudur, Udayagiri, Atmakur, and Naidupet. Prakasam’s western region demands Markapur district, while Kurnool’s Adoni seeks district status. In Godavari, Rampachodavaram tribals advocate for a separate district, and Srikakulam proposes Palasa district. These reflect widespread aspirations for closer administrative access, and development funds.
In Tirupati, additional proposals include merging Vijayapuram, Nidra, and Nagari mandals from Chittoor, as pushed by Nagari MLA Gali Bhanu Prakash, and delinking Sullurpeta, Gudur, Sarvepalli, and Venkatagiri for a Gudur-centered district, just 50 km from Nellore. The erstwhile Chittoor district will retain Kuppam, Palamaner, Chittoor, Puthalapattu and GD Nellore as per the proposal.
Nellore’s current setup includes seven Assembly segments under its Lok Sabha constituency—Nellore City, Nellore Rural, Atmakur, Kavali, Udayagiri, Kovur and Kandukur (from Prakasam)—but Sarvepalli remains in Nellore despite falling under Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency. Gudur people oppose their merger into Tirupati, citing a 1.5 hour journey versus 30 minutes to Nellore, and demand a separate district to streamline governance, and irrigation projects.
YSR Kadapa and Annamayya districts face strong opposition to further reorganisation. The YSRCP regime created YSR Kadapa with Kadapa, Mydukur, Badvel, Proddatur, Jammalamadugu, Kamalapuram and Pulivendula segments, and Annamayya with Railway Koduru, Rajampet, Rayachoti (from Kadapa), and Madanapalle, Thamballapalle, Pileru (from Chittoor).
Badvel residents resist merging into Annamayya, citing travel hardship. Rajampet demands to be Annamayya’s headquarters, leveraging its infrastructure and Saint Annamayya connection, while Rayachoti locals warn of protests if their drought-prone area loses headquarters status, fearing stalled projects.
Naidu’s Madanapalle promise fuels Rayachoti’s concerns, though Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy assures its retention.
Anantapur’s Raptadu constituency, spanning Raptadu and Atmakur (Anantapur district) and Ramagiri, Kanaganapalli, Chenne Kothapalli (Sri Sathya Sai district), faces resistance to merging the latter three into Anantapur.
KV Ramana of Development Decentralisation Committee emphasises administrative convenience for reorganisation as per Article 3 of the Constitution, avoiding caste or vote-bank politics.
In Prakasam, western region residents demand Markapur district, citing 3-4 hour journey to Ongole.
The region, formed in 1972 from Nellore, Kurnool and Guntur, gained traction for separation in 2019 & 2024 polls.
TDP proposes including Darsi, Kanigiri, Markapur, Giddalur and Yerragondapalem, with some suggesting Nallamala-Markapur or Srisailam, adding Atmakur or Srisailam, to secure special funds and complete Veligonda Project. Darsi’s Thurpu Gangavaram opposes, citing proximity to Ongole.
Guntur’s issues ease with Pedakurapadu’s likely inclusion in a new Amaravati district with Tadikonda, Mangalagiri, Nandigama and Jaggayyapet, resolving travel woes to Narasaraopet.
In Krishna, Kaikaluru demands reinstatement from Eluru, citing flood-related access issues and ties to Gudivada, Pedana, and Bantumilli. Penamaluru and Gannavaram face speculation of merging into NTR district for airport protocol ease, but locals oppose, fearing loss of Krishna’s economic glory. Nuzvid in Eluru district seeks to join NTR. Jaggayyapet and Nandigama may join Amaravati, with mixed public views.
Godavari districts see Rampachodavaram opposing its Alluri Sitarama Raju merger, demanding a separate district due to 300 km to Paderu and cultural differences, backed by Naidu’s promise. Mandapeta seeks East Godavari from Konaseema; Ramachandrapuram to Kakinada; Gopalapuram to Eluru.
Visakhapatnam expects Rampachodavaram to join East Godavari, Madugula to ASR, and Uppa as a new mandal headquarters. Vizianagaram’s Mentada tribals seek Parvathipuram-Manyam; DK Parti wants Anantagiri; Srungavarapukota demands Visakhapatnam, as per TDP promises.
Srikakulam pushes for Palasa district with Palasa, Tekkali, Itchapuram, Pathapatnam, and Rajam’s return from Vizianagaram, alongside Bhamini’s inclusion. Kurnool’s Adoni demands district status, citing connectivity and 150 km to headquarters, though no official confirmation exists.
As the GoM prepares to deliberate, Andhra Pradesh’s administrative landscape hangs in balance, with public sentiments and development needs at the forefront.
