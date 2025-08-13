AP’s first GoM meet to take up district reorganisation amid surge in public demands

VIJAYAWADA: As Andhra Pradesh prepares for the first Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on August 13 to discuss proposed changes to district names, boundaries, mandals and villages, a wave of proposals, objections, and public demands is sweeping the State.

The TDP-led NDA government formed a seven-member GoM to address issues from the previous YSRCP regime’s disorganised district reorganisation, which caused significant inconvenience, such as long travel distance to district headquarters and controversies over naming the districts.

Social media is abuzz with unconfirmed reports of expanding to 32 districts, each with 4-5 Assembly segments, and restructuring mandals, though officials state no concrete data is available yet, with clarity expected only after multiple GoM sessions. Across regions, demands for new districts are gaining momentum to enhance regional growth.

In Tirupati, people push for renaming the district as Sri Balaji District, a long-standing demand, and for creating Madanapalle district with Punganur (Chittoor) and Piler, Madanapalle, Thamballapalle (Annamayya), backed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s election promise.

Nellore sees calls for separate districts in Gudur, Udayagiri, Atmakur, and Naidupet. Prakasam’s western region demands Markapur district, while Kurnool’s Adoni seeks district status. In Godavari, Rampachodavaram tribals advocate for a separate district, and Srikakulam proposes Palasa district. These reflect widespread aspirations for closer administrative access, and development funds.