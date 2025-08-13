Democracy has won: Minister Lokesh on Pulivendula ZPTC poll victory

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh felt that democracy has won in Pulivendula after three decades. Taking to X on Tuesday on a day when elections to Pulivendula ZPTC were held, Lokesh posted that people came out freely, and exercised their franchise in the elections after 30 years.

Thanking the people of Pulivendula, he said that it was once again proved that there is no end for the foolishness of the YSRCP. He said that conducting elections is the spirit of democracy but not making the elections unanimous by intimidating voters.

TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao said the byelections took a historic turn as they were conducted democratically after 30 years.