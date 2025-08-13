Director Ram Gopal Varma appears before Ongole police in social media case

ONGOLE: Film director Ram Gopal Varma on Tuesday attended a police inquiry for the second time at Ongole Taluk Police Station in connection with a morphing case filed in November 2024.

Ongole Rural CI N Srikanth Babu summoned Varma as part of an investigation into allegations that he portrayed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, and Minister N Lokesh in objectionable postures using photo morphing during the promotion of Vyooham. TDP leader M Ramalingam lodged the complaint at Maddipadu police station.

Varma first appeared for questioning in early February. He had earlier approached the HC seeking anticipatory bail, which granted him protection from arrest but directed him to cooperate with the probe.

On Tuesday, Varma arrived with his advocate at 11.10 am. The questioning continued until late evening, with intervals. Sources said police seized a mobile phone from his possession. Investigation officers questioned him on his motives behind creating the morphed images. “The inquiry is still ongoing, and we have seized one device from his possession. For most questions, he is giving non-committal or ‘I don’t know’ responses, which is delaying the process,” a source said.