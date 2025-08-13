Polavaram D-wall works at brisk pace in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu announced major progress in the Polavaram Project.

At a press conference, he stated that 500 metres of the 1,396-metre Gap-2 diaphragm wall have been completed. The previously stalled project is now advancing with three trench cutters and grabbers, aiming for completion by December 2025.

Dewatering operations are enabling steady work even during floods. The buttress dam, reinforcing the upper cofferdam, is over 90% complete, correcting past structural errors. The minister emphasised that the Chief Minister is prioritising the project.