Police destroy seized contraband in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

GUNTUR: Guntur district police and multiple enforcement agencies destroyed large quantities of seized narcotics at the Jindal Waste-to-Energy Plant in Nallapadu on Tuesday.

The police destroyed 1,868 kg of dry ganja, 2.233 litres of liquid ganja, 0.023 grams of MDMA, and other synthetic drugs in connection wth 113 cases registered between 2016 and 2024.

The process, supervised by the Pollution Control Board, Fire Services, and Health Department, followed Narcotics Control Bureau guidelines. Guntur District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sateesh Kumar, and Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) SP Nagesh Kumar led the operation, with support from MV Chari, Jindal Plant president (operations).

In 2025, 44 cases yielded 143.96 kg of dry ganja, 1.172 litres of liquid ganja, and 500 grams of hydro ganja. Of the 219 accused, 173 have been arrested, over half aged under 25.