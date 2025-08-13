Prawn farmers demand lower power tariff in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: Representatives of the South Coastal Districts Prawn Farmers Associations on Tuesday urged the Andhra Pradesh Government to supply power at Rs 1.50 per unit and cut prawn feed prices by Rs 15/kg to offset losses from high US tariffs.

At a meeting in Prakasam district, chaired by association president Duggineni Gopinath, farmers sought MSPs for Vannami (Rs 250 for 100 count, Rs 400 for 30 count) and Tiger prawns (Rs 470 for 30 count), with the government paying the difference if buyers fall short.

They also demanded lower chemical prices, inclusion of prawns in government-run institutions’ menus, domestic market allocation, subsidies on bank loans, mini-processing units, and new export markets.