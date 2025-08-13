Semiconductor unit for Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu thanks PM Modi

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the establishment of a semiconductor manufacturing unit in the state. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, gave its nod for Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) to set up the facility in collaboration with APACT Co. Ltd, South Korea.

The unit, which will have an annual capacity of 96 million units, will manufacture advanced chip packaging for various applications, including mobile phones, set-top boxes, automotive ECUs, and consumer electronics. This development is expected to boost India’s backend semiconductor manufacturing capacity and foster a complete electronics ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister Naidu took to social media to thank the Prime Minister, saying, “Grateful to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for approving the ASIP Technologies-APACT (S. Korea) semiconductor facility in Andhra Pradesh. With 96M units/year in advanced chip packaging for mobiles, set-top boxes, automotive ECUs & consumer electronics, this will enhance India’s backend semiconductor manufacturing capacity and foster a complete electronics ecosystem in AP.”

Minister for HRD and IT, Nara Lokesh, also welcomed the development, stating, “Semiconductor manufacturing comes to AP, driven by a double engine sarkar! I am grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for sanctioning the facility”.