TDPP leader Lavu urges Union Minister Nadda to expedite delivery of urea to Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MPs led by Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, met Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday, and submitted a representation seeking timely supply of urea to Andhra Pradesh.

In the representation, Lavu mentioned about the shortage of urea being faced by farmers in Andhra Pradesh during the ongoing Kharif season, an issue already conveyed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu through a letter dated August 8, 2025. He informed that against the sanctioned allocation of 6,22,000 MT for Kharif 2025, the State has received only 2,75,774 MT till July, resulting in a shortfall of 28,696 MT.

For August, the Department of Fertilisers has allocated 1.65 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) against the requested 2.00 LMT, despite August-September being the peak consumption period. This shortage is already impacting critical agricultural districts, including Krishna, North Coastal Andhra, and parts of Rayalaseema, he said.

He requested the Union Minister to ensure supply of the full 2.00 LMT for August 2025, inclusive of 0.29 LMT backlog, and direct companies to deliver at least 1,00,000 MT of August allocation by August 15.

Lavu also sought to expedite vessel-wise allocations for CIL (65,650 MT) and IPL (18,150 MT) to avoid delivery delays.

“Additionally, I bring to your notice that the CIL vessel ‘OBE LOTUS’, carrying 47,500 MT of urea, is expected to arrive at Kakinada Port on August 14/15. Under the August supply plan. 41,600 MT of CIL urea was earmarked for Andhra Pradesh at Kakinada.

Considering the urgent demand, and the improbability of another vessel arriving at Kakinada before month-end, I request that the State be permitted to draw its full August CIL allocation directly from this vessel upon berthing.

Given the State’s policy of early water release to mitigate cyclone risks, timely fertiliser supply is essential to safeguard over 16.19 lakh hectares of Kharif crops, and 18 lakh hectares of horticulture. I trust the Ministry will take immediate steps to address this matter, and ensure uninterrupted supply to our farmers,” he said.