All set for counting of ZPTC bypolls in Andhra's Kadapa

KADAPA: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the vote counting of the ZPTC byelections in Pulivendula Rural and Vontimitta, scheduled to commence at 8 am on Thursday at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National Urdu University Polytechnic College near RIMS in Kadapa.

District Collector Sridhar Cherukuri, accompanied by Joint Collector Aditi Singh and others, inspected the counting centre on Wednesday, ensuring robust security measures and seamless preparations.

The counting process, to be conducted under stringent security, has been meticulously organised to ensure transparency and efficiency. Ballot boxes, including postal ballots and votes from polling stations, are securely stored in strong rooms.

The counting hall is equipped to facilitate smooth operations, with arrangements for political party agents to monitor the process. A media centre has been set up to provide round-wise updates.

For Pulivendula, 10 counting tables have been arranged, with results expected in one round, while Vontimitta will have 10 tables and three rounds of counting. About 100 personnel, including 30 supervisors, 60 counting assistants, and three assistant statistical officers, have been deployed.

In Tuesday’s polling, Vontimitta recorded 84.05% voter turnout, with 20,681 out of 24,606 registered voters casting their votes (10,040 men and 10,641 women). In Pulivendula, 8,103 out of 10,601 voters exercised their franchise, recording 76.44% turnout (4,419 men and 3,684 women).

YSRCP boycotts repolling

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy called for a boycott of the repolling conducted for the Pulivendula Rural ZPTC, dismissing it as a drama staged to appease courts. He said the YSRCP had demanded repolling in all 15 affected booths under the supervision of Central forces to ensure fairness.