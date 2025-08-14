Conduct ZPTC bypolls afresh under supervision of Central forces: YSRCP chief Jagan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that the recent ZPTC byelections in Pulivendula and Vontimitta were marred by the highhandedness of the ruling TDP and police, which he described as an anarchical policy of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Jagan has demanded that the State Election Commission conduct fresh elections in a free and fair manner under the supervision of Central forces.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Jagan expressed his serious concern that the police acted in favour of TDP leaders and prevented voters from casting their votes in the bypolls. He alleged that Naidu made the ZPTC bypolls a mockery of democracy, and said the byelections were held in an undemocratic manner, with all YSRCP agents being driven away along with voters whose forms and slips were snatched and torn away.

“I challenge Naidu to call for fresh elections with Central forces security if he is sure that his work over the past year was fruitful, and accepted by the public,” Jagan said.