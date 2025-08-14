Guntur Municipal Corporation on high alert as rains continue

GUNTUR: With heavy rains continuing to lash Guntur and more downpours forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has gone into high alert mode, launching a citywide preparedness and relief drive to prevent inconvenience to residents.

GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, accompanied by officials, toured rain-affected localities on Wednesday morning, inspecting waterlogged stretches and directing immediate clearance of fallen trees, silt, and drain blockages.

Residents were urged to promptly report issues such as stagnant water, uprooted trees obstructing traffic, or drinking water disruptions to the 24/7 GMC call centre at 08632345103, 104, and 105. Nodal officers and field staff have been instructed to remain deployed on-site, while department heads have been tasked with ensuring coordinated action.

Additional pumps are being installed at the Kankaragunta Road Under Bridge (RUB) to keep this crucial route operational, as the Shankar Vilas bridge remains closed to traffic. Silt at three bridges will be cleared using jetting machines, while horticulture staff stand ready for tree removal. Generators are being arranged to maintain uninterrupted drinking water supply during possible power cuts.

Later, the chief inspected road-widening works at Brodipet 1/18th Line, Brindavan Gardens Main Road, and Pattabhipuram Road, directing speedy completion and removal of encroachments to prevent overflowing of roads and drains.