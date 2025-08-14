Mitigate rain damage, CM Chandrababu Naidu directs officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting at his camp office on Wednesday to review heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting, attended by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, and Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, and senior officials from disaster management, agriculture, and water resources departments, focused on preparing for intense rain forecast for the next two to three days.

Naidu instructed officials to maintain high alertness and provide timely flood warnings, particularly in the Krishna river basin, where sudden inflows from streams are expected. Officials reported that the Krishna river could see inflows of up to 5 lakh cusecs by the following day.

Now, Prakasam Barrage is releasing 3.09 lakh cusecs of water through 35 gates, with 5,000 cusecs diverted to canals. He directed authorities to alert residents downstream and relocate those in low-lying areas to safer zones.

To make optimal use of floodwater, Naidu ordered the transfer of 4 TMC of water daily to fill Somasila and Kandaleru projects, emphasising efficient water management to prevent wastage into the sea.

He sanctioned Rs 40 crore for the construction of the Budameru-Velagaleru utility to enhance flood control, noting that heavy rainfall in upstream areas like Mylavaram is channeling water into the Krishna river via Budameru and Velagaleru streams. The Budameru Diversion Channel works are also being expedited.Naidu stressed the need to reinforce canal and tank embankments to prevent breaches, and clear debris to ensure smooth water flow. Four pumps are currently diverting water from Kondaveti and Pala streams into the Krishna river.

He directed district collectors to monitor rainfall closely and provide farmers with real-time updates.

Further, Naidu advocated for structures to recharge groundwater, instructing Panchayat Raj and forest officials to plan trenches under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. In urban areas, he ordered the immediate removal of stagnant water from roads and low-lying regions.

The Chief Minister emphasised swift and coordinated action to minimise rain damage, protect lives, and ensure effective flood management across Andhra Pradesh, urging all departments to work proactively to safeguard communities and infrastructure.