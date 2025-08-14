Nara Brahmani inspects development projects in Mangalagiri

GUNTUR: Nara Brahmani, wife of Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, toured Mangalagiri constituency on Wednesday, inspecting ongoing development works and inaugurating new facilities.

Her visit began at Golivari Street in Mangalagiri town, where she, along with Darshi TDP in-charge Gottipati Lakshmi, inaugurated the Lakshmi Sarees & Dress Materials showroom set up under Damerla Venu’s guidance. She toured the showroom, reviewed handloom sarees, discussed designs, and stressed Nara Lokesh’s commitment to reviving handlooms alongside major infrastructure and welfare projects.

In Kaza village, Brahmani visited a free tailoring training centre established with BC Finance Corporation and EWS support, interacting with women trainees, inspecting their stitching work, and encouraging them amid slogans of ‘Mana Mangalagiri – Mana Lokesh’ and ‘Jai Stree Shakti.’

She toured the Rs 1.06 crore Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Park in SLN Colony, praised its facilities, inspected the RO water plant by Divis Laboratories, and reviewed the free electric bus service for devotees.