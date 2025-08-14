‘Pulivendula people came out of anarchy’: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the people of Pulivendula came out of the anarchy with the conduct of the by-election to the ZPTC, TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said it caused embarrassment to YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Observing that elections were not held in Pulivendula democratically for several decades, Naidu said Jagan got frustrated because of the conduct of elections in his home constituency without giving scope for anarchy.

Naidu on Wednesday visited the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, and received representations from the public. He also extended financial aid to several people through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Later, Naidu had an informal interaction with mediapersons. Responding to the questions, he said the elections were never held democratically in Pulivendula from the regime of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. As the byelections were held now without giving scope for anarchy, Jagan got frustrated, Naidu said.

The situation was brought from a position where people were frightened to file nominations in Pulivendula to the stage of 11 persons contesting the bypoll. As law and order is being maintained effectively, people exercised their franchise freely in the bypoll, he said.

With regard to the incessant rains that were lashing various parts of the State, the Chief Minister said the government machinery is on alert.