Andhra Pradesh HC dismisses YSRCP candidates’ pleas for repolling

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday dismissed petitions filed by YSRCP ZPTC candidates seeking repolling in several polling stations in Pulivendula and Vontimitta in the byelections held on August 12.

The court, however, granted liberty to the petitioners to file election petitions to address their grievances.

Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad delivered the verdict, rejecting the YSRCP candidates’ plea for repolling under the supervision of Central Armed Police Forces, citing alleged irregularities during the byelections.

The petitioners, Tummala Hemanth Reddy and E Subba Reddy, alleged that ruling TDP leaders indulged in large scale poll malpractices.

On behalf of the SEC, advocate Vivek Chandrasekhar argued that the petitions lacked merit for judicial review.

Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, representing the State government, echoed that the petitions were not maintainable.