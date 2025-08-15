Andhra Pradesh Minister Dola distributes Rs 60.7 lakh CMRF cheques to 121 beneficiaries

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Thursday said the coalition government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, remains committed to safeguarding the lives of the poor and extending help in times of need, despite financial constraints.

He said the government is fulfilling its promises, including implementing the Super Six schemes, and providing financial aid through the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to enable the poor to access treatment for ailments.

At a meeting held at the Thurpu Naidupalem camp office, he distributed Rs 60.77 lakh CMRF cheques to 121 eligible beneficiaries and handed over personal letters from the CM wishing them speedy recovery.

Dola said that so far the government has extended Rs 450 crore in CMRF aid in AP, including Rs 5.73 crore to 631 needy in Kondapi segment. Dola said, “Their Rappa Rappa dialogues reflected on them and this is nothing but their end. We have won the two seats with bumper majorities.

"Earlier, for decades, people there suffered under rowdyism, but for the first time in free and fair elections, voters came out and cast their ballots according to their will. This is a clear indication of a massive change in public support towards the TDP and NDA.”

The Minister also distributed a Rs 9.80 lakh Kisan Drone to Taraka Rama CHC group members of Chatukupadu village and personally operated it. He said the government provided a subsidy of Rs 7.84 lakh, leaving the CHC group to contribute only Rs 1.96 lakh.