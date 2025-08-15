Guntur Municipal Corporation plans permanent measures to avoid flooding

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu on Thursday announced that permanent flood relief measures will be implemented in Chuttugunta’s Murikipeta area, where rainwater from recent heavy downpours entered about 50 houses in low-lying lanes near the road and major drain.

The proposed works include constructing an outfall drain and a major culvert towards Chilakaluripeta Road to prevent future inundation.

The Commissioner toured Murikipeta, interacted directly with residents of the affected houses, and assured full municipal support. While 120 houses are located in the locality, 50 were impacted.

As the residents were unwilling to shift to relief centres, the GMC arranged drinking water and meals for them. Srinivasulu personally supervised the removal of drain encroachments and ensured food supply for both lunch and dinner.

He said heavy water flow from Nallapadu, compounded by drain encroachments, worsened flooding. Seven JCBs and tractors were deployed to clear encroachments, divert water back into drains, and pump out floodwater using oil engines. Sandbags were placed to block further inflow into homes.

Srinivasulu noted that desilting and encroachment removal over the past year has reduced citywide flood damage, and the process will continue. Local corporators and officials are coordinating relief, and residents can call the GMC helpline (0863-2345103) for assistance.