Jagan has 'Hotline' with Modi and Shah: APCC chief Sharmila Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila Reddy launched a scathing attack on YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of maintaining a covert alliance with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharmila led a candlelight rally in response to the AICC’s call for ‘Vote Chor - Gaddi Chhod’ campaign.

Speaking to the media later, Sharmila alleged that Jagan has a ‘hotline’ with Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning whether he could swear on the Bible to deny these ties.

Sharmila contrasted Jagan’s actions with those of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, emphasising that Rahul fights for citizens’ rights and the Constitution without resorting to tactics like suppressing dissent or aligning with the ruling party.