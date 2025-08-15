Krishna & Guntur districts brace for floods

VIJAYAWADA / GUNTUR: Several districts in Andhra Pradesh are bracing for severe flooding as the Krishna River continues to swell due to heavy inflows from the Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Pulichintala reservoirs, coupled with intense rainfall in the catchment areas.

The Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada is currently releasing over 5.60 lakh cusecs of water, with all crest gates lifted, and discharge is expected to reach 7 lakh cusecs in the coming hours, prompting the issuance of flood warnings.

By 7 pm on Thursday, Srisailam released 1,97,592 cusecs, Nagarjuna Sagar 2,64,754 cusecs, and Pulichintala 1,84,034 cusecs, with additional heavy flows from tributaries like Munneru and Paleru further raising water levels at the barrage.

Krishna district officials have identified 90 vulnerable villages across 11 mandals for possible evacuation. NTR district authorities are on high alert, particularly around the Budameru stream, which inundated almost half of Vijayawada city last year. Caution boards have been installed, staff deployed for continuous monitoring, and toll-free numbers issued for public assistance.

In Guntur district, surplus inflows from the barrage have put Thullur, Mangalagiri, Tenali, Tadepalli, and Kollipara mandals at risk of inundation if releases cross 8 lakh cusecs. So far, only Pedalanka village in Thullur mandal has been inundated, with residents shifted to relief camps.