Leopard snatches sleeping girl in tribal hamlet; father’s shout saves three-year-old

ONGOLE: In a shocking incident in Chinnarutla, a Chenchu tribal village in Dornala mandal of Prakasam district, a three-year-old girl named Anjamma was seriously injured in a leopard attack.

According to her parents, the incident occurred on the night of Wednesday, while Anjamma, the daughter of Kudumula Anjaiah and Rajeswari, was sleeping outside their home. A leopard reportedly seized the child and began dragging her into nearby bushes. Her father, Anjaiah, raised an alarm, prompting the leopard to drop the girl and flee.

Villagers rushed to the scene upon hearing the cries. Village elder Mantanna immediately contacted the Nekkanti Range Officer and the DFO of Nallamala Tiger Reserve to report the incident. The injured child was taken to Sundipenta Government Hospital in Srisailam, where she received prompt medical attention.

Dornala SI V Mahesh and his team consoled the parents, and arranged for the child to be shifted to Dornala Government Hospital for advanced care. They also extended financial assistance to the family. Authorities confirmed that Anjamma’s condition is stable and continue to monitor her recovery.

Meanwhile, villagers expressed deep concern over the child’s health and frustration with the Forest Department’s alleged negligence. They staged a protest on the Dornala–Srisailam main road, briefly disrupting traffic.