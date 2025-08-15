'Naidu, Lokesh undermined democracy': YSRCP

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRCP has accused TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and general secretary and HRD Minister Lokesh of undermining democracy through widespread electoral malpractices in the Pulivendula and Vontimitta ZPTC by-elections.

Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and MLC Lella Appi Reddy condemned the polls as a mockery of democracy, alleging manipulation and institutional misuse.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Perni Nani claimed that non-local TDP workers were allowed to vote under the supervision of District Collector Cherukuri Sridhar, raising questions about the integrity of the by-elections.

He accused police of protecting TDP’s interests and criticised the State Election Commission for failing to release CCTV footage and webcasting, which he said would expose the TDP-led NDA government’s rigging.

Appi Reddy echoed these concerns, describing the byelections as marred by unprecedented malpractices and systemic failure. He alleged that polling stations were shifted arbitrarily, creating confusion, and YSRCP activists were barred from entering polling station premises.

Despite 35 complaints, 17 personal visits, and 18 e-mails to the Election Commission, no action was taken, even the HC directives were ignored. He demanded the release of webcasting and CCTV footage to reveal the extent of irregularities.