Reveal stance on attending ensuing Assembly session: Speaker to YSRCP

VIJAYAWADA: AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu sought clarity on whether the YSRCP would attend the upcoming session of the AP Legislative Assembly or not, asking them to convey their decision at the earliest. He said two questions are being allotted to the YSRCP, and if the party doesn’t attend the session, these questions will be allotted to other parties.

He made these remarks while speaking to the media after inaugurating modern and high-speed printers installed at a cost of `1.5 crore in the Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly building on Thursday.

The Speaker informed that the Assembly Session may commence from September 17 or 18, and stated that if the YSRCP members don’t attend the House, their two questions will be allotted to another party.

“During the State Legislative Assembly sessions, 10 questions will be answered every day during the Question Hour, and 2 questions will be allotted to the YSRCP based on the numerical strength of the parties,” he said. The Speaker emphasised that the Assembly sessions need to be held for at least 100 or 60 days a year.

Taking strong exception to YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s comments on democracy, Ayyanna felt that Jagan had no right to preach about democracy, given the suppression and anarchy that prevailed during his tenure as CM. Ayyanna also took potshots at Jagan for making objectionable remarks against CM Naidu, stating that only insane persons talk in such a way.