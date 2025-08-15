Strive to generate more revenue: Andhra Pradesh CM to officials

VIJAYAWADA: After observing the estimates that the State recorded 8% more revenue growth this financial year compared to the previous year, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to focus on generation of more income.

Chairing a meeting with the officials of revenue earning departments at the State Secretariat on Thursday, he suggested that the tax collections be closely monitored through the AP Tax Information System. The possibility of getting more revenue through the service sector should be explored.

Underscoring the need for enhancing own revenue resources, he said steps should be taken that vehicles being used for contract works purchase fuel in the State. The State was losing revenue because of some of the agencies purchasing petroleum products in the neighbouring States. The officials should take measures to overcome the issue, he said.

He stressed the need for technical analysis of land transactions. Data analytics should be utilised for property data and market values. Artificial intelligence should be used to identify tax evasion and leakage of government revenue, the Chief Minister said.